San Luis Obispo County voters to decide on Measure H half-cent sales tax for road repairs

San Luis Obispo County voters will decide in November whether to approve a half-cent sales tax dedicated to road repairs and transportation improvements, after county supervisors voted to place the measure on the ballot.

Measure H is expected to raise $35 million per year if approved by voters in November.

The Board of Directors of the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG) advanced the effort to the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors, which voted on Tuesday, June 16 to advance the measure to the ballot.

SLOCOG says the county needs its own dedicated funding source as statewide gas tax revenue declines with more drivers switching to electric vehicles. The statewide gas sales tax is set to increase two cents per gallon in July, per the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration.

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson's vote in favor of placing the measure on the ballot kept the "yes" side in the majority.

Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg acknowledged that public awareness of the measure remains limited.

"How many people know what we're talking about, a half-cent sales tax regarding our roads, and um, better things, so about half the room have their hand up," Ortiz-Legg said during Tuesday's meeting.

Ortiz-Legg also noted the cost of getting the measure before voters.

"And yes, it's going to cost $550,000 to put this on the ballot, and we're going to continue to educate folks about this," she said.

SLOCOG The website for Measure H debuted, titled "Local Roads First" - CLICK HERE FOR LINK

The $550,000 figure represents SLOCOG's administrative cost to place the measure on the ballot.

Not everyone supports the timing of the new tax. Chuck Bell, representing the Central Coast Taxpayers Association, argues the county's overall tax burden is already high.

KSBY Chuck Bell is the spokesperson for the Central Coast Taxpayers Association

"It's on top of an already enormous sales tax of approaching 10 percent on all goods that are subject to it, so it's a lot of money," Bell said.

San Luis Obispo County voter Jeremy Moran expressed a frustration shared by many residents.

"As much as we pay in taxes, I don't understand how the roads are as poor as they are," Moran said.

SLOCOG Deputy Executive Director James Worthley says Measure H includes a legal guarantee that the funds can only be used for their stated purpose.

KSBY James Worthley is the spokesperson and Deputy Executive Director of the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG)

"I think one piece people often ask is, 'How do we know this is going to go to roads?' And one of the guarantees provided in this provision is that it requires it to be only for roads, or only for transportation purposes; it cannot be switched out," Worthley said.

According to Worthley, 55% of the revenue raised each year would go toward local road repairs, 40% toward regional projects, 4% toward enhanced mobility services and programs such as Ride-On and Senior Go, and 1% toward administration and oversight.

SLOCOG SLOCOG projected breakdown of Measure H breakdown annually

Moran summed up a sentiment heard widely among county residents.

"I love California, I love San Luis Obispo County, but the highways, the interstate system, a lot to be desired, not just the highways, but the roads in general," Moran said.

For details on Measure H as sponsored by SLOCOG, visit www.LocalRoadsFirst.com

For details on the Central Coast Taxpayers Association, click here.

If you have a story idea you would like to send to KSBY Reporter Jessica Roe, you can reach her directly via email at jessica.roe@ksby.com.

