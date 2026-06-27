San Luis Obispo County's new civil grand jury convenes to oversee local government and agencies

San Luis Obispo County's new civil grand jury has convened for the 2026-2027 term, bringing together a fresh group of volunteers tasked with investigating local government agencies and holding them accountable to the public.

The Honorable Judge Tana Coates welcomed the incoming jurors at the San Luis Obispo County Courthouse. The names and images of the volunteers are not disclosed by law.

KSBY SLO County Honorable Judge Tana Coates administered the oath to the 2026-2027 Grand Jury on Friday, June 26, 2026

"The grand jury is independent of the government agencies that it investigates, and its function is to ensure that our government is open and transparent," Coates said.

By law, every California county must have a civil grand jury. The body investigates all city and county government entities and has the authority to choose which topics within its jurisdiction to examine. Jurors serve a term that runs the length of the county's fiscal year, from July 1 through June 30. They receive a $15 stipend per day and mileage reimbursement.

The foreperson selected for the new term is a holdover, meaning the individual has already completed a previous year of service on the jury.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow attended the swearing-in ceremony to show support for those serving.

"We're so grateful, every year, to have a new set of volunteers to serve our community this way," Dow said.

A civil grand jury differs from a criminal grand jury, which is convened by the district attorney to evaluate evidence in a specific case and determine whether sufficient grounds exist for an indictment. The civil grand jury's role is broader, functioning as a year-round watchdog over local government.

KSBY This image depicts the scope of those elected to serve on San Luis Obispo County's Civil Grand Jury.

"We always let them know that if they discover something criminal in nature, to refer that to our office," Dow said.

Among the notable investigations completed by the prior grand jury were a report titled "Round and Round with Town and Gown," which found the City of San Luis Obispo's handling of unruly fraternity parties in residential neighborhoods was not effective; an investigation into criminal activity and safety concerns at the Oklahoma Avenue parking site; a review of election integrity; and an examination of the Paso Robles groundwater basin.

Katherine David of Atascadero served as foreperson of the previous civil grand jury. She noted that the jury tends to draw heavily from the retired community.

"The grand jury tends to recruit retirees; they have the time to dedicate, and they come with a wealth of backgrounds, a wealth of information, and experience," David said. "I found the work rewarding."

If you have a story idea you would like to send to San Luis Obispo Community Reporter Jessica Roe, you can reach her directly via email at jessica.roe@ksby.com.

