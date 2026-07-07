San Luis Obispo educates prospective DEI grant applicants for nonprofits serving underrepresented groups

The City of San Luis Obispo is scheduled to open its online applications on July 20 to nonprofit organizations for its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) High Impact Grants, with $150,000 available for the 2026-27 funding year.

Eligible 501(c)(3) organizations can apply for up to $5,000 per organization for specific projects in underserved or underrepresented communities.

The Human Relations Commission (HRC) in San Luis Obispo coordinates the grants, then advises and makes recommendations to the City Council and the City Manager that promote and advance inclusion, mutual understanding, respect, and equitable treatment to all members of the community.

Funding priorities for the 2026-27 year include initiatives that bring diverse groups together by reducing isolation, programs that create inclusive public spaces or community traditions, cultural and community-building events that promote cross-cultural understanding, and efforts that increase representation in civic or public spaces.

Applicants are required to attend an informational session on either July 13 or July 16 to learn more about available funds and the application process. All applicants must be in good standing with their nonprofit status and comply with the purpose of the city's HRC.

Details on how nonprofits can sign up to attend the required informational sessions can be found at the following link: https://www.slocity.org/services/city-news-center/-item-11976

Per the city's website, the sessions will educate prospective applicants on how this funding cycle includes important updates that may affect how proposals are evaluated, and the live sessions provide an opportunity to ask city staff questions about the updated funding framework and application process. A recording will be posted on the DEI High Impact Grant webpage following the second information session for those who are unable to attend.

Here is what the city states about prospective applicants:

"Applicant proposals should contribute to systemic or structural changes that strengthen inclusion and foster a greater sense of belonging throughout the City of San Luis Obispo. Projects must align with at least one of four funding priorities: advancing belonging, increasing access, advancing structural and institutional equity, or improving community health and well-being. Updated funding priorities, grant guidelines, and application requirements are available online. Applications will be accepted from July 20 through August 24, with submissions due by 5:00 p.m."

