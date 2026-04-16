San Luis Obispo Farmers' Market to honor the owners and legacy of F. McLintocks

A small gathering at the Downtown San Luis Obispo Farmers' Market will honor the legacy of F. McLintocks and its founders, including the late Toney Breault.

The event will take place Thursday, April 16 from 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. outside the former F. McLintocks location on Higuera Street, between Broad and Nipomo streets.

The gathering will also honor Bruce Breault the restaurant's co-founder who passed away in 2020 and the other co-founder, Tunny Ortali, who died a year later.

Toney Breault, 54, died in January. Medics were called to the 1100 block of Garden Street where he reportedly lived, and his body was discovered.

Foul play was not suspected, and toxicology reports are pending.

Tony Breault owned Franks Famous Hot Dogs, Buffalo Pub and Grill, and F. McLintocks Saloon & Dining House in San Luis Obispo.

He leaves behind two daughters.

F. McLintocks’ other locations in Shell Beach and Arroyo Grande closed in 2024.