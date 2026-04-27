San Luis Obispo Farmers' Market voted one of the best in America

Downtown San Luis Obispo’s Thursday Night Farmers’ Market placed ninth in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for "Best Farmers Market."

The iconic Thursday Night Market is one of two California farmers’ markets to make the list.

An expert panel nominated the Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market out of over 8,600 registered farmers’ markets across the country, and the public then voted on the nominees.

"Known as one of California's best outdoor markets, the SLO Thursday extravaganza is designed to make locals come back for more every week and tourists vow to return again soon," USA Today said.

Downtown SLO acknowledged that the recognition is a reflection of the collective efforts of vendors, partners, sponsors, and community members who show up week after week.

The organization offers fresh, local food that's been a weekly tradition deeply woven into the identity and culture of San Luis Obispo.

For over 40 years, the Thursday Night Farmers’ Market has been a popular part of the Central Coast experience.

Every week at 6 p.m., vendors offering fresh produce, food, artisan goods, barbecue, and live entertainment fill five blocks of main Higuera Street.

The market hosts over 100 vendors year-round, including more than 20 certified farm stands.