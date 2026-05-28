San Luis Obispo High School celebrates historic win

San Luis Obispo High School's theater program took home the top prize at the 2026 Rita Moreno Awards, winning Best Production for its performance of "Urinetown."

The Rita Moreno Awards recognize outstanding high school musicals across Northern and Central California.

San Luis Obispo High School beat out more than 30 other productions to claim the top honor.

The cast traveled to San Jose last week to compete in the finals, performing in front of a packed house and a panel of judges.

Senior Scarlett Buatte said the win was a long time coming.

"We had put so much hard work into it, and it finally just paid off, and I think we were all just we were jumping up and down and just screaming, just so excited. The fact that we won this big time award, it was just it was so great."

Buatte also earned individual recognition at the competition, taking home the trophy for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the musical.