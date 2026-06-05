San Luis Obispo High School crossing guard brings joy to morning commute

For more than a decade, Roy Bean III has been a familiar face at the intersection of San Luis Drive and California Boulevard outside San Luis Obispo High School — and for many who pass through each morning, he is the best part of the commute.

"My name is Roy Bean the Third. I'm the crossing guard at SLO High, at the intersection of San Luis Drive and California," Bean said.

Whether managing drivers, walkers, runners, or cyclists, Bean keeps the morning rush moving with energy and warmth.

"Go ahead biker, you're good, you're good," Bean said, as he guided the students. "Have a good one!"

Thursday was the last day of spring classes before graduation for seniors on Friday.

"Enjoy your day. We got a half day!" Bean said.

KSBY Roy Bean III is a beloved crosswalk guard at SLO High School.

Bean's half-hour morning shift, which he has handled for more than a decade, is just the beginning of his day. After traffic clears, he locks up the campus and heads to the classroom, where he works as a para-professional to special needs individuals and serves as a mentor to students.

"I don't have kids yet, but I guess you could say I have like 1,700 of them!" Bean laughed.

His enthusiasm and charisma have a backstory. Bean is also known by another name: "Ricky Ruffin," his professional wrestling persona.

KSBY Roy Bean III competed as "Ricky Ruffin," the wrestler.

As Ruffin, Bean competed in the ring and brought home multiple championship titles, including:



2-time Vendetta Pro Underground Champion

1-time NWA Western States Champion

Last reigning NWA Pacific Coast Champion

1-time Cen Cal Pro Tag Team Champion

Bean's connection to students extends beyond the crosswalk. A woman in a passing SUV summed up what many in the community feel.

"We love Roy," said the driver as she passed by and waved to him.

Bean keeps that same energy going inside the classroom.

"Don't worry about these finals, you guys got this," Bean told the students.

If you have a story in the San Luis Obispo community you would like us to know about or look into, you can email Jessica Roe at jessica.roe@ksby.com.