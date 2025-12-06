San Luis Obispo holds its 49th annual holiday parade

San Luis Obispo celebrated its 49th annual Holiday Parade on Friday, November 5, kicking off the festive season downtown. This year’s theme, “Candy Cane Lane,” brought together 80 local businesses and organizations for a memorable lineup. Thousands of spectators filled the streets to enjoy the holiday cheer.

Local resident Lisa Beck shared, "I wish every little town or big town but with a little town it's so intimate could have something like this and I know everyone comes from everywhere to watch it and it's just a happy feeling that just puts you in a good mood."

Now, the community has a chance to vote for their favorite entry from the parade at downtownslo.com