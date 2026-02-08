Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
San Luis Obispo International Film Festival nominated for USA TODAY 10BEST

Kenny Nichols/KSBY
Surf Nite at the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival, April 2024
The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival (SLOIFF) has been nominated for Best Film Festival in USA TODAY’s 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards, marking its second consecutive year of national recognition.

The nomination celebrates festivals across the country for excellence in film programming, community engagement, and cultural impact.

Winners are selected entirely by public vote. Voting is now open and runs through Monday, March 2 at 11:59 a.m. EST, with readers able to vote once per day.

The top 10 winners will be announced on Wednesday, March 11.

More information and voting details are available at 10best.usatoday.com and slofilmfest.org.

This year, the festival will take place April 23-28.

