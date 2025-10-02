San Luis Obispo is named a 'Clean California Community' by the state

The City of San Luis Obispo is now one of 32 communities in California named as a "Clean California Community" by the state.

The City received this recognition for its dedication to reducing litter, enhancing public spaces, and cultivating community pride. Through its Sustainable SLO initiative, the City aims to lower greenhouse gas emissions, minimize waste, and prevent litter from entering our shared spaces, creeks, and watersheds each year.

For a city to earn a "Clean California" designation, it has to complete at least 10 of the criteria listed to clean up the city. The City will be able to complete the criteria through its partnership with ECOSLO.

The criterion includes:

- signing the pledge

- creating an advisory body

- receiving community input

- hosting cleanups in the community

- conducting litter assessments

- using anti-litter infrastructure

- measuring progress

- educating the community

- hosting collection drives for bulky items and e-waste

- enforcing anti-litter policy and management

- long-term planning to reduce litter

- placing cigarette waste receptacles in the city

- creating and maintaining programs that beautify and keep the community green.

The Clean California Community Designation Program is a component of Governor Gavin Newsom’s $1.2 billion Clean California initiative, launched by Caltrans in 2021 to revitalize and enhance public spaces across the state. Developed collaboratively with Caltrans, Keep America Beautiful, and Keep California Beautiful, the program focuses on cleanup and beautification efforts statewide.