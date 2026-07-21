San Luis Obispo jury convicts man of robbery and assault in attack on 67-year-old grocery store employee

A jury has convicted a man of robbery, assault, and resisting a peace officer for an attack at a San Luis Obispo grocery store.

Robert Wade Moore IV, 40, was found guilty of assaulting a 67-year-old Smart & Final employee back in December.

The incident happened when the victim saw Moore, who was carrying multiple food items, grab a pack of cider from a display and walk out of the store without paying for any of the merchandise.

The employee followed Moore out of the store and confronted him about the stolen items. When he tried to grab the cider, Moore began throwing items and striking the victim. Surveillance video showed him hitting the victim and swinging the pack of cider at him.

The victim was hit in the head with a bottle, leaving a large bump on his head. He also suffered scratches to his face.

A person nearby overheard the commotion and ran over to help the victim.

Moore reportedly threw a container of milk at the Good Samaritan and fled the area on a bicycle.

The next day, employees at SLO Ranch Market reported that a person had locked themselves in the bathroom and refused to come out even though the store was closed.

Police officers tried to persuade the person to come out. When they could not, they used an override code to access the bathroom. Officers found Moore inside with all of his belongings.

As police were taking him into custody, officers found two knives in his pocket.

Moore faces a maximum sentence of five years in state prison.

