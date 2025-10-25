San Luis Obispo man accused of hate crime, making bomb threat on social media

A San Luis Obispo man is under arrest, suspected of threatening to bomb local synagogues.

Detectives reportedly took Elijah King, 36, into custody on Friday and booked him into the county jail on charges of making a false bomb threat and a hate crime enhancement.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, on August 28, they were notified by the Western States Information Network (WSIN) of a post King made on X stating, “I’m going to blow up every synagogue in a 20-mile radius. This is a real threat, call the police and report me for terrorism.”

Police say X quickly removed the post due to it being a violation of their terms of service.

The police department coordinated with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office on an investigation and on Wednesday, Oct. 22, the DA’s office filed formal charges against King.

As of Friday afternoon, King remained in custody with bail set at $50,000.

Police say this remains an active investigation and they’re asking anyone with further information to contact Detective Marques at (805) 594-8060.

WSIN is a law enforcement agency that provides criminal intelligence and assistance to authorities in the states of Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington.