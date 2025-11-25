San Luis Obispo man accused of online threats against synagogues charged in federal court

A San Luis Obispo man accused of threatening on social media to bomb local synagogues is facing federal charges.

Elijah Alexander King, 26, was arraigned Tuesday on one count of threats and false information regarding fire and explosives, one count of threats by interstate communication, and one count of false information and hoaxes. He pleaded not guilty.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office Elijah King

According to the federal grand jury indictment against him, on August 28, King posted the threat on X under the account name “Billy Badass.” The post reportedly read, “I’m gonna blow up every synagogue in a 20-mile radius.” He also reportedly posted, “This is a real threat send the police and report me for terrorism.”

Authorities say, about ten minutes after the posts, King used his cell phone to search for synagogues near him.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department says it was alerted to King’s posts by the Western States Information Network, a law enforcement agency that provides criminal intelligence and assistance to authorities in Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), even after law enforcement made contact with King and took him to a hospital on psychiatric hold, he continued to post on X, writing, “I got arrested and put on a 3 day psych hold for my posts against the jews.”

Federal officials say that in September and October, King sent racist voicemails and emails to the police detective who had placed him on the psychiatric hold. And, according to the DOJ, his X account also included antisemitic rhetoric, praise for Hitler, and images of weapons posted before August 28.

San Luis Obispo police arrested King on Friday, Oct. 24.

His trial is set to begin on Jan. 13, 2026. He faces a total of 15 years in prison if convicted.