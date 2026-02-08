San Luis Obispo man arrested after domestic violence stabbing incident

A 54-year-old San Luis Obispo man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly stabbing his partner with a sharp object during a domestic violence incident.

Police say Matthew Jones was taken into custody by the San Luis Obispo Regional SWAT team around 8:20 a.m. Saturday after barricading himself inside an apartment on the 900 block of Monterey Street.

The incident began Friday night when officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the same location.

Police say they found a 65-year-old woman with a significant arm injury consistent with being struck by a straight-edged object. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to police they determined the woman had been injured by Jones, who also lived at the apartment but took off Friday night before officers arrived.

When officers attempted to contact the victim at her residence Saturday, they allegedly discovered Jones had returned and was inside the apartment with the victim.

Police say Jones refused to open the door and became uncooperative, stopping all communication with police.

The SWAT team was activated to safely resolve the situation.