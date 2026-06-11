San Luis Obispo man arrested after search for domestic violence suspect

San Luis Obispo police arrested a man on Wednesday who was wanted on suspicion of domestic violence.

Officers responded to a home on South Street at about 11 a.m. for a reported domestic battery.

Police say the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Jeremy Kenneth Alt, had already left by the time officers arrived, so they began to search nearby neighborhoods.

While a patrol officer was still in the area, police say Alt returned and entered the home where the victim remained.

Additional officers responded and began trying to negotiate with Alt to surrender. Police say the victim was able to get out safely, and Alt eventually exited the residence and surrendered at about 1:15 p.m.

He was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and committing a felony while out on bail for another crime.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s K-9 deputies and a California Highway Patrol helicopter assisted the San Luis Obispo Police Department with the incident.