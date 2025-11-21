Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
San Luis Obispo man arrested for alleged sexual assault, drug charges involving minors

Police arrested a San Luis Obispo man on sexual assault and narcotics charges after he allegedly communicated with several girls under 16-years-old through text messages and social media, offering to sell them drugs.

Arturo Rodriguez Reyna, 21, is suspected of attempting to sexually assault two of the victims, according to police.

Arturo Rodriguez Reyna
The investigation began in August when a juvenile patient at a local medical facility disclosed that a man had allegedly provided narcotics to a minor and arranged to meet them with the intent of committing a lewd act, San Luis Obispo Police Department officials said.

Detectives reportedly served a search warrant at Reyna's home and found evidence related to the crimes as well as several firearms.

Reyna was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 805-594-8060.

