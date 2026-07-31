San Luis Obispo man arrested in connection to Los Angeles murder

San Luis Obispo resident Taylor Roger Free has been arrested as a suspect in connection to a July 25 homicide in the Los Angeles area.

Santa Monica Police say they got a call about a woman needing medical help inside an apartment on the 1900 block of Pico Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Police say they found the woman suffering from significant injuries.

The fire department tried to save her life but she died a short time later.

Authorities say through their investigation and based on witness statements they determined 35-year-old Free was a possible suspect.

LAPD officers found Free around 8 p.m. near Crenshaw and Exposition Boulevard that night after receiving the alert from SMPD.

Free was arrested and taken to the Santa Monica Police Department Jail.

On Tuesday, July 28th, the L.A. County DA's Office filed one count of murder.

Bail has been set at $2,000,000 and Free remains in custody.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Santa Monica Police Department at 310-458-8491.