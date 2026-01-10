San Luis Obispo man arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run

A San Luis Obispo man was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of a hit-and-run that injured two women.

San Luis Obispo police say that at about 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, the victims were crossing the street in the 100 block of Crandall Way when they were hit by a car.

The two women reportedly suffered major but non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Police say the driver of the car, which was described by witnesses as a dark gray Tesla Model 3, did not stop and left the area.

In the early morning hours, officers reportedly located the vehicle in the 3000 block of McCollum Street and took the suspected driver into custody.

Ishan Pandhare, 20, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run.

Police say their investigation into the incident is ongoing and they’re asking anyone with further information to call Det. Marques at (805) 594-8060 or contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 541-7867 to leave an anonymous tip.