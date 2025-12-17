San Luis Obispo man found guilty of stalking ex‑girlfriend

District Attorney Dan Dow announced on Tuesday that a San Luis Obispo County jury has found San Luis Obispo resident Jenky Bueno guilty of felony stalking, two misdemeanor counts of violating a domestic relations restraining order, and two misdemeanor counts of violating a court order.

During the trial, jurors heard evidence that the woman and Bueno had been in a dating relationship for about a year and half, but separated about two years ago. Later that year officials say, Bueno began to follow, berate, and harass his ex-girlfriend also repeatedly showed up uninvited at her home and followed her in public places causing her to fear for her safety.

Authorities day despite the woman's clear demand that Bueno leave her alone, his harassment continued through more unwelcome hounding, house visits, repeated disparaging calls, text messages, and social media communication.

Last year the victim reportedly requested and received a domestic relations restraining order through the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, which Bueno violated on multiple occasions. Officials say a criminal protective order was also issued in the criminal case which Bueno violated as well.

Bueno faces a maximum of three years in state prison at his sentencing hearing next month in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.