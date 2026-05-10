San Luis Obispo marks 5 years since detective killed in the line of duty

San Luis Obispo is marking five years since police Detective Luca Benedetti was killed in the line of duty.

The incident happened on May 10, 2021 when police say officers executed a search warrant at an apartment on Camellia Court in San Luis Obispo regarding a series of commercial burglaries.

Police say suspect Edward Giron opened fire, killing 37-year-old Benedetti and wounding Detective Steve Orozco.

Officials say Giron died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during the incident.

Benedetti was a 12-year veteran of law enforcement.