San Luis Obispo motel named in sex trafficking lawsuit

A Motel 6 location on Calle Joaquin in San Luis Obispo is one of five California properties named in a lawsuit alleging the hotel chain knowingly facilitated and profited from sex trafficking.

A California woman and her daughter filed the lawsuit against Motel 6 and its parent company G6 Hospitality on January 12, claiming the woman was forced into commercial sex acts from 2018 to 2020 while pregnant.

The physical violence she endured allegedly caused her daughter to be born with quadriplegic cerebral palsy under emergency circumstances.

The San Luis Obispo location is specifically named alongside Motel 6 properties in Modesto, Redding, Turlock and Manteca.

According to the lawsuit filed by San Diego-based law firm Singleton Schreiber, hotel staff at these locations witnessed obvious signs of trafficking but continued renting rooms to the woman's trafficker.

"It is concerning that their suffering went on for so long with multiple hotel locations turning a blind eye, not only to a woman being openly trafficked for sex, but also to the foreseeable harm to her unborn baby," said Meagan Verschueren, Counsel at Singleton Schreiber.

The lawsuit seeks damages under federal anti-trafficking laws and alleges the hotel chain has a history of facilitating such crimes. The plaintiffs claim the defendants chose to profit from the trafficking rather than intervene or report the activity.

KSBY reached out to G6 Hospitality for comment but have not received a response.