San Luis Obispo Museum of Art moving to new downtown location by summer 2027

The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art (SLOMA) is preparing for a major move from its long-standing Broad Street home to a larger, more modern space on Higuera Street.

The new location, spanning 24,000 square feet across three former storefronts, will offer nearly triple the exhibition space currently available. Visitors can look forward to a new gift shop, coffee shop, and outdoor gathering spaces on the back patio.

“What I can’t get over is the scale of it—the high ceilings, the big open space,” Leann Standish, the SLOMA Executive Director said.

Standish believes the museum’s expansion will help fill a gap in downtown offerings, adding to what she calls a “third space” for community connection beyond retail, dining, and nightlife. “This is a place where you can get coffee and really engage with your community,” she explained.

Mayor Erica Stewart echoed that sentiment, noting the move aligns with the city’s vision for its Cultural Arts District. “It expands experiential moments, and it creates economic activity—which is a full cycle,” Stewart said.

The museum’s current Broad Street location will remain active, serving as an educational hub for art camps and classes geared toward kids and families.

Construction on the Higuera Street interior is set to begin April 20. The $20 million project is seeking donations and community support, with officials projecting it will contribute roughly $5 million annually to San Luis Obispo’s economy once completed.

The new space is slated to open to the public in summer 2027.