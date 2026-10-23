San Luis Obispo neighborhood becomes sixth Firewise community

The City of San Luis Obispo Fire Department has announced that the Alrita/Bahia neighborhood has officially earned Firewise USA recognition from the National Fire Protection Association, becoming the city's sixth Firewise community.

The neighborhood includes nearly 40 homes and 37 acres and borders open space above Alrita Street, an area that was scorched by the Lizzie Fire.

Residents of Firewise communities may qualify for discounts on their home insurance.

The City of San Luis Obispo is also designated as a Fire Risk Reduction Community [us.list-manage.com] by the California Board of Forestry and Fire Protection, which could provide additional insurance benefits depending on the insurance provider.

If you are interested in having your neighborhood become a Firewise community and taking steps to improve wildfire preparedness click here: www.slocity.org/wildfire [us.list-manage.com].