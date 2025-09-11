San Luis Obispo neighborhood issued boil water notice

About 100 homes in San Luis Obispo have been issued boil water notices.

City officials say the notice was issued as a precaution after city staff discovered that a backflow preventer at a private property on Castillo Court had been removed. Because the property uses both well water and city water, a backflow preventer is required to stop well water from entering the city’s water system.

Officials say there is no evidence of contamination at this time. Water quality tests are being conducted.

The affected neighborhood includes homes on Castillo Court, Capistrano Court, Isabella Way, and Portola Street.

The notice was issued at approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday and will remain in place until test results confirm that the water is safe to drink.

