San Luis Obispo now has 5 Firewise Communities

Two San Luis Obispo neighborhoods have earned recognition through the National Fire Protection Association's Firewise USA program, bringing the city's total to five Firewise Communities.

The De Tolosa Ranch Owners Association and Leland Terrace Homeowners Association both received the designation, joining Buena Vista Estates HOA, San Luis Drive, and Laguna Lake Mobile Estates. Together, the five communities cover about 140 acres within San Luis Obispo.

De Tolosa Ranch borders the Irish Hills Open Space and includes 147 homes. The neighborhood began working toward recognition back in June.

Residents and city staff met to identify ways to reduce wildfire risk, including improvements around homes and removal of invasive trees in the area.

Leland Terrace began pursuing Firewise recognition following the Terrace Hill brush fire that sparked up back in July. The neighborhood sits on the south side of the Terrace Hill Open Space.

Firewise recognition may also help residents with insurance costs.

California residents in a recognized Firewise neighborhood can ask their insurance company or agent whether they qualify for a wildfire safety discount. The amount can vary.

Community members throughout the city can request a voluntary and confidential Detailed Home Assessment from the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.

To request an assessment, email fdgeneral@slocity.org. You can find more information at slocity.org/wildfire [us.list-manage.com].

Fire officials say more San Luis Obispo neighborhoods are working toward Firewise recognition.