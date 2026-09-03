San Luis Obispo police investigating crash leaving motorcyclist seriously injured

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

It happened just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Casa Street, where a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle collided.

Police say the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man from Paso Robles, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 58-year-old man from Santa Maria, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, along with his passenger.

Police say drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the collision.