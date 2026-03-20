San Luis Obispo police issue fewer St. Patrick’s Day-related citations

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is reporting significantly fewer arrests and citations related to St. Patrick’s Day celebrations this year.

Over two four-day periods, March 6-9 and March 13-16, plus St. Patrick’s Day itself, the city enacted a “safety enhancement zone,” during which fines for certain party-related offenses were doubled.

On Saturday, March 14, police also closed several streets near Cal Poly to deter revelers from partying in the nearby neighborhoods, which caused major issues in previous years.

Police say there were no incidents of street parties this year. Instead, thousands of students attended an early morning concert at Cal Poly that Saturday, then headed to downtown bars to continue celebrating.

WATCH: Thousands of Cal Poly students gather for 'St. Fratty's Day' celebration

Thousands of Cal Poly students gather for 'St. Fratty's Day' celebration in San Luis Obispo

Overall, police issued about the same number of noise citations as in 2025, but the number of citations and arrests for unruly gatherings, open container, public urination, drunk in public, minor in possession, and driving under the influence was all lower.

2026 arrests/citations:



Noise violation – 23

Unruly gathering – 0

Open container – 13

Public urination – 1

Drunk in public – 5

Minor in possession – 0

Driving under the influence – 3

2025 arrests/citations:

