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San Luis Obispo police looking for at-risk missing man

john shultz missing man.jpg
San Luis Obispo Police Department
John Shultz
john shultz missing man.jpg
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The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.

Police say 86-year-old John Shultz walked away from his home near Calle Lupita and Margarita Avenue at about 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

He is described as 6'1" tall and 230 pounds with medium-length white hair. He was believed to be wearing a tan jacket, a fisherman-type hat, and Teva sandals.

Police say John has dementia and is considered at-risk. He also walks with a cane and has poor mobility.

Anyone who has seen him is urged to call SLOPD at (805) 781-7312.

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