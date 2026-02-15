San Luis Obispo Police search for suspects connected to theft at Trader Joe's

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is searching for two suspects in connection with a theft. On February 6, a 74-year-old woman was shopping at Trader Joe's when her wallet was stolen. According to officials, her credit cards were used at Best Buy and Dollar Tree, as well as for online purchases. The purchases totaled to $5,062.74.

Officials say two suspects were seen using the credit cards right after the theft happened.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department.