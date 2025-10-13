San Luis Obispo record swap returns after a seven-year hiatus

The San Luis Obispo Record Swap made a triumphant return this weekend after a seven-year hiatus. Held at the SLO Brew Rock Event Center, the event featured more than a dozen vendors from across California and two live DJ stations, creating a vibrant atmosphere for music lovers.

Attendees had a chance to connect with fellow collectors, discover new gems, and celebrate the world of analog music. The day also included a special live courtyard performance from Gene Aguilera, a renowned record collector, historian, music producer, and author.

Manuel Barba, the organizer for the event tells us why he enjoys vinyls. “But when you buy a record that's a medium that you all you own that record forever. And a lot of people, they pass records on to their children, they become family heirlooms. there's just something very special about music pressed on vinyl and, and the community that it fosters today,” said Barba.