San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office warns of scam targeting South County residents

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam targeting individuals in the South County that can result in victims losing thousands of dollars.

In past cases, victims were contacted by scammers claiming that a family member had been arrested and urgently requesting money to cover bail and other legal fees.

To appear more legitimate, the suspects posed as attorneys or other legal representatives when contacting victims. Scammers would also arrange for someone pretending to be the arrested family member to speak on the phone.

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Scammers then instructed victims to withdraw large amounts of money, place it in a box, and hand it over to a courier who arrived at their homes to collect it.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, one victim of the scam lost $16,000, and another victim lost nearly $10,000.

The office wants residents to know that scams like this rely on fear, a sense of urgency, and emotional manipulation. Scammers often pressure victims to stay on the phone to prevent them from contacting law enforcement or actual family members to verify the story.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says that if you receive a call claiming a loved one has been arrested and demanding immediate payment, hang up and contact the Sheriff’s Office directly to verify the story.

Never withdraw large amounts of cash to hand over to someone claiming to represent law enforcement or the courts.

Scammers may also discourage victims from speaking with other family members or friends.

Both incidents mentioned in this story are under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

If you have experienced a similar scam or have information regarding these incidents, please contact the Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 805-781-4500.