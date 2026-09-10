San Luis Obispo to host final virtual citywide single vote community meeting

On Thursday, September 10, the City of San Luis Obispo will host its final virtual Citywide Single Vote Community Meeting. Starting at 12:30 p.m., learn how to prepare for the upcoming Nov. 3 election.

The citywide single vote method is a new system required under a 2024 California Voting Rights Act (CVRA) settlement. Under this new system, voters will cast one vote even when two City Council seats are open, and the two candidates who receive the most votes will fill those seats.

This meeting will cover what is changing, why this change is happening, what voters should expect when completing their ballots, and how to vote correctly using a sample ballot, so they are prepared for Election Day.

“These community meetings provide an important opportunity to not only understand how to prepare for the upcoming election but also understand the deeper rational behind the switch to Citywide Single Vote,” said Deputy City Manager Greg Hermann.

If you want any questions answered during the meeting, you can send them in advance to voting@slocity.org.

Registration is encouraged but not required. To register, visit slocity.org/SingleVote.

If you are unable to attend this virtual meeting, visit slocity.org/SingleVote for more information on the final in-person meeting.