San Luis Obispo warming center opens due to chance of rain

Due to a high chance of rain, the 40 Prado Homeless Services Center will open its warming center in San Luis Obispo on Monday and Tuesday, April 20 and 21.

Guest check-in runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 40 Prado Road.

The center can accommodate up to 40 people who are in good standing with CAPSLO.

People staying overnight receive a safe place to sleep, clean clothing, a hot shower, and a hot meal before the center closes at 8 a.m.

CAPSLO is providing transportation for people in Morro Bay, Los Osos, and Baywood.

Pickups are scheduled at the South Bay Community Center in Los Osos at 6 p.m. and Morro Bay Park at 6:15 p.m.

Return transportation will be provided to those same areas once the consecutive warming center days have concluded.

The facility provides secure kennels for pets and emotional support animals with rabies vaccinations, and vaccinated registered service animals are allowed inside.

The warming center is currently seeking volunteers and donations, with a high need for warm blankets.

Other ongoing needs include twin bedding, large backpacks, tents, sleeping bags, warm clothing, rain gear, gift cards, and coffee or instant noodles. Donations are accepted at 40 Prado Road.

For future warming center updates, residents can call 211 or text "SLOCountyWarm" to 211211. People needing immediate mental health support can call the 24-hour SLO Hotline at (800) 783-0607.