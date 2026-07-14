San Luis Obispo winery closes after 5 years

On Tuesday, July 14 the co-founders of Region SLO announced on their Instagram page and website that they have decided to close after 5 years.

Their winery in downtown San Luis Obispo offered dozens of wines to taste by the glass or bottle.

They opened their doors back in 2021 right next door to Hotel SLO on Morro Street.

The co-founders thanked the community of San Luis Obispo as their last day was on Sunday, July 12.

They say Region Sonoma will remain open and they plan to continue promoting independent and local wines.