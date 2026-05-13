San Luis Obispo YMCA seeks approval for 24-hour operations

The YMCA in San Luis Obispo is asking the city’s Planning Commission to allow it to operate 24-hours a day, and city staff evaluating the proposal have already recommended it be adopted.



“Working folks and friends of ours over the years like to come in the night,” said Ed Jaster, who lives near the facility with his wife Paula. “If you have a family, you have to take care of them first and then come in the evening.”

A spokesperson for the City of San Luis Obispo said that in a regularly scheduled meeting between the Department of Parks and Rec and the YMCA, which leases the building on Southwood Drive from the city, conversations began more than a year ago to explore whether keeping the gym part of the facility open 24 hours a day was an option.

Outreach began immediately, including to those who live at the Parkwood Village Community directly across the street from the Y, as the organization refers to itself.



The managers at Parkwood said they quickly felt reassured that the model would not cause any issues, such as bringing unhoused individuals to the area.

The proposal before the Planning Commission clearly states that overnight access to the property will be limited to the main fitness rooms, with the locker rooms closed. Members will have to sign an overnight safety agreement and use their key fob to enter.

On Wednesday night, May 13, the public has an opportunity to learn about the full proposal at the City of San Luis Obispo’s Planning Commission meeting, at 990 Palm Street, at 6 p.m.

Meetings are designed to accommodate public comment, and all are welcome. Meetings are also broadcast live on the city’s YouTube channel, which can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/@CityofSanLuisObispo

In order to allow 24/7 zoning, the YMCA had to work with city planning staff to prepare a Conditional Use Permit, or CUP. They've now provided a draft resolution for the full Planning Commission to adopt at the meeting on Wednesday night.

KSBY News will be at the meeting on Wednesday to cover the outcome of the vote.



For a link to the Planning Commission’s page on the city’s website, click here: https://www.slocity.org/government/advisory-bodies/agendas-and-minutes/planning-commission

