San Luis Obispo’s $150K Homelessness Grant Program helps nonprofits support people in need

A city grant is giving nonprofit organizations in San Luis Obispo the chance to expand their services and help people experiencing homelessness.

The Human Services Grant Program awarded $150,000 in total funding last year to 12 local nonprofits, and applications are now open for this year’s round.

For David Phillips, the services provided by Shower the People have been a lifeline. The nonprofit operates mobile shower units in San Luis Obispo and Grover Beach, offering clean facilities, fresh clothes, and toiletries to those without stable housing.

“There’s a point where we’re human, there’s some humanity in you,” Phillips said. “Otherwise, we’re just doomed.”

Last year, Shower the People received a $20,000 grant through the city program, covering part of the $60,000 annual operating costs for its two locations.

Volunteer Jean Woodruff said the transformation they see daily is profound.

“The way they look before they go in and when they come out, it’s like night and day,” Woodruff said.

Some visitors use the service before heading to work; others share news of securing housing, crediting the showers as a vital step toward stability.

Another 2025 grant recipient was Long Term Care Ombudsman Services of SLO County, which received $5,000. Executive Director and Program Manager Karen Jones said the funding is crucial for their mission: ensuring high-quality care in nursing and residential facilities while preventing seniors from falling into homelessness.

“We prepare for child care, we prepare to get our kids into school, but no one tells you how hard it’s going to be to help your parent, the person who’s always been your parent,” Jones said.

The organization’s staff advocates for residents, addresses care concerns, and protects seniors’ housing stability.

In 2025, 27 nonprofits applied for funding, with 12 selected. Applications for the 2026 Human Services Grant Program opened in January and will close on February 24, 2026.

The program funds local organizations that provide direct services addressing homelessness, housing instability, and related social well-being challenges.