San Luis Obispo’s Boo Bash to return with costumes, haunted house and family activities

Families can get into the Halloween spirit Friday as the City of San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation Department hosts its annual Boo Bash at Meadow Park.

The free, family-friendly event will take place Friday, Oct. 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Meadow Park, located at 2333 Meadow Street.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their best costumes and can enjoy games, a photo booth, food trucks, a movie and a haunted house.

The SLO Food Bank will also be at the event offering coloring activities and opportunities for attendees to test their nutrition knowledge. The organization will also be accepting monetary donations.

The haunted house will offer several experiences throughout the evening for different comfort levels. A sensory-free haunted house will be available from 4 to 4:30 p.m., followed by a lights-on, kid-friendly experience beginning at 4:30 p.m.

For those looking for something a little scarier, the full haunted house experience begins at 5:30 p.m. and will continue until darkness descends on the park.

The Boo Bash is free and open to all ages.