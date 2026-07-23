San Luis Obispo's Lindamood-Bell marks 40 years with grand reopening as global flagship center

A San Luis Obispo education organization is celebrating a major milestone.

Lindamood-Bell Learning Processes held a grand reopening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at its learning center on Higuera Street.

This year marks the organization's 40th anniversary. What began in San Luis Obispo has grown into a global network of learning centers focused on helping students develop learning and reading skills.

The San Luis Obispo location is now being recognized as the company's official flagship learning center, serving as a hub for all Lindamood-Bell locations worldwide.

