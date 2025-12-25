Santa Claus hears children’s last-minute gift requests in San Luis Obispo

Families lined up outside Santa’s House in San Luis Obispo’s Mission Plaza on Christmas Eve, giving their kids a chance to give Santa Claus their last-minute wish lists.

“I've had three or four requests for pogo sticks, and I've had many requests for Barbie doll houses, Barbie doll furniture,” Santa said. “And the boys are asking for, the younger ones, are asking for trash trucks.”

Santa has been hearing children’s requests at Mission Plaza since the day after Thanksgiving.

“A lot of them, they don't know what they want when they come up to me, so I let them think for a while, and then I, I normally tell them, well, they're going to have a big surprise.”

Santa’s House closed up early on Christmas Eve so Old Saint Nick could begin his yearly trip around the world.

Learn how to track Santa on his journey at this link.