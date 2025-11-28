Santa rolls into Downtown San Luis Obispo

Santa has arrived in Downtown San Luis Obispo.

He’s made the trek from the North Pole and will be visiting children at Santa’s House four days a week through Christmas Eve.

"It's my favorite holiday and my sister's birthday," said Finn Duffy, 7, of San Luis Obispo, who came out to see Santa. "I was good. I was on the nice list but I wanted coal. I was like, I want coal."

Prices for photos range between $10 and $20.

