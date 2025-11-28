Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Santa rolls into Downtown San Luis Obispo

KSBY
Santa arrives in Downtown San Luis Obispo on Nov. 28, 2025
Santa has arrived in Downtown San Luis Obispo.

He’s made the trek from the North Pole and will be visiting children at Santa’s House four days a week through Christmas Eve.

"It's my favorite holiday and my sister's birthday," said Finn Duffy, 7, of San Luis Obispo, who came out to see Santa. "I was good. I was on the nice list but I wanted coal. I was like, I want coal."

Prices for photos range between $10 and $20.

For hours and days you can stop by and see him, click here.

