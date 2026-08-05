SBPaws therapy dog program celebrates two years at San Luis Obispo Airport

This year marks the two-year anniversary of the SBPaws therapy dog program at San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport.

The program brings certified therapy dogs to the local airport in an effort to enhance the travel experience for passengers.

"People think of flying as being a fun thing. People are going on vacations. But there are people like myself who suffer from anxiety in situations like airports and TSA lines. So the dogs are at airports to help make traveling easier, better, and more relaxed,” said therapy dog handler Denise Fitzgerald.

The program originally was tested in June 2024 before community excitement led to its continuation.

There are currently 12 therapy dogs in the program, each of which is paired with a handler.

For those taking a flight out of San Luis Obispo Airport, the SBPaws therapy dogs roam the terminal Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.