Search for suspects in Target and Home Depot thefts in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo Police say they are looking for two people suspected of stealing from Target and Home Depot in San Luis Obispo.

San Luis Obispo Police Department

Police say the first theft happened on Monday, July 27 when the suspects stole graphing calculators from Target with a value of more than $2,000.

San Luis Obispo Police Department

According to authorities shortly after this theft one of the suspects also went to Home Depot stealing 9 Milwaukee brand batteries valued at more than $2,000.

San Luis Obispo Police Department

You are urged to contact Officer Dominguez at the San Luis Obispo Police Department at (805) 594-8111 if you can help identify the suspects.