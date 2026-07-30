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Search for suspects in Target and Home Depot thefts in San Luis Obispo

SLO police
KSBY
SLO police
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San Luis Obispo Police say they are looking for two people suspected of stealing from Target and Home Depot in San Luis Obispo.

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Police say the first theft happened on Monday, July 27 when the suspects stole graphing calculators from Target with a value of more than $2,000.

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According to authorities shortly after this theft one of the suspects also went to Home Depot stealing 9 Milwaukee brand batteries valued at more than $2,000.

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You are urged to contact Officer Dominguez at the San Luis Obispo Police Department at (805) 594-8111 if you can help identify the suspects.

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