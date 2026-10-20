Sentencing postponed for former Arroyo Grande mayoral candidate

SAN LUIS OBISPO (KSBY) — Former Arroyo Grande mayoral candidate Gaea Powell stood before a judge at the San Luis Obispo County courthouse for sentencing on Monday, October 19. Last month, Powell was found guilty of eight counts related to voter fraud. She was accused of lying about where she lived when she previously ran for mayor of Arroyo Grande in 2022 and 2024.

But sentencing was postponed after Powell requested an attorney to represent her for her sentencing hearing.

“I feel good about today's decision," Powell said. "I appreciate the judge explaining to me some specifics about the motions I filed, and I appreciate him going ahead and assigning me counsel as I had requested. I look forward to continuing to fight regardless of what the outcome is or what my sentence is.”

Powell also requested transcripts of court records, a new trial and for her seized cellphones to be returned. The judge denied the requests.

Powell represented herself in court during the trial. San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow said that and being assigned an attorney for sentencing are both rare.

“The fact that she's asked for an attorney now, it's a reasonable request," Dow said. "I think the judge saw it as a reasonable request, even though he's not required to grant it. That will help assure everyone that when there is a sentencing that that we feel like her rights have been preserved as well as the people's rights.”

Powell was charged in 2025 with voter registration fraud, filing a false declaration of candidacy and perjury. Before her court appearance Monday, she released a statement alleging her trial was politically motivated.

Last night, I listened to James Lindsay and three individuals from Romania, Russia, and Venezuela who shared their experiences escaping communist regimes.



Their stories reminded me why I have spent nearly two decades fighting government

overreach, institutional corruption, and the erosion of American freedoms.



I have challenged the medical establishment, exposed practices I believe harm women through my documentary A Breast Exposé: The Breast Kept Secret, and opposed COVID-19 mandates, coercive vaccination policies, masking requirements, and government restrictions on individual liberty.



I have publicly challenged what I call the woke DEI mob that has evolved into the Democratic Socialist party—the ideological movement I believe has infiltrated our public schools, local governments, and state institutions under the banners of diversity, equity, inclusion, and social justice.



I have opposed critical race theory, sexually explicit materials in schools, policies that

undermine parental authority, medical interventions involving minors that I believe are harmful, and Title IX policies that I believe compromise the privacy, safety, and athletic opportunities of girls and women.



I have challenged elected officials, including Caren Ray Russom, Kristen Barneich, and

Whitney McDonald, and questioned decisions made by local school boards.



I have brought concerns directly to District Attorney Dan Dow and his Public Integrity Unit. I have questioned election administration and the conduct of County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano.



I did not begin challenging government corruption when I became a defendant. I

became a defendant after years of challenging government power. I believe California's increasingly progressive and socialist political direction threatens the

constitutional principles that distinguish America from authoritarian systems.



I reject what I see as the growing influence of democratic-socialist ideology within

government institutions. I reject the idea that dissenting parents, medical-freedom

advocates, or political candidates should be marginalized because they challenge

prevailing ideology. And I reject the notion that government officials can demand accountability from citizens while refusing to accept it themselves. I believe my prosecution was politically motivated.



On September 27, 2024, at approximately 9:00 p.m., within roughly 72 hours of the

investigation's initiation, District Attorney investigators Nicholas Coughlin, Fred Pflum, and JT Camp confronted my husband and me following hours of surveillance to seize my cellphones, which they still refuse to return.



I openly disclosed my living arrangements and my understanding of election requirements. Yet the investigation continued through extensive search warrants, electronic records, and scrutiny of my private life. I question why similar domicile standards were not applied to other individuals whose circumstances I believe warrant examination, including Lynn Compton and David Marquis.



I question the conduct of prosecution witness Marquis, the absence of primary investigator Coughlin from the prosecution's witness testimony, and the handling of evidence and discovery during my trial.



I accuse the District Attorney's Office of serious investigative and prosecutorial

misconduct, and I intend to pursue the evidence, legal remedies, and independent review necessary to establish accountability.



I also question Dan Dow's public presentation of his religious and political convictions

alongside decisions made by his office that I believe have caused profound harm to people who deserved fair treatment.



I believe his office's handling of my case reflects a failure to separate political considerations from the obligation to seek justice. I have serious concerns about the roles and decisions of officials including Cano, Coughlin, Ben Blumenthal, and Eric Dobroth. I believe their actions warrant independent examination, including whether political relationships or institutional interests improperly influenced the investigation and prosecution.



I am not asking the public to accept those conclusions without evidence. I intend to make the records supporting my accusations available for scrutiny.



This is why I am calling for an Independent Prosecution and Conviction Integrity Unit.Accountability must extend beyond wrongful convictions to people whose lives,

livelihoods, reputations, and families have been harmed by investigations or prosecutions that never resulted in convictions.



Prosecutorial immunity must never be confused with moral or constitutional immunity. Who holds the government accountable when the government controls the

investigation, selects the witnesses, brings the charges, and possesses the evidence

needed to challenge its own case?



I intend to appeal my conviction, pursue my civil-rights claims, and continue exposing what I believe are abuses of governmental power. I will not surrender my convictions to political pressure, intimidation, or the fear of further retaliation. I will continue speaking against the woke DEI movement, Democrat Socialist party, socialist policies, government overreach, and violations of constitutional liberty.



I will continue challenging officials of either party who I believe betray the public trust.



And I will continue defending the principles that made America a nation of individual

freedom rather than unlimited government authority.



They may have won a courtroom verdict. They have not won my silence.



This fight was never just about my address.



It was about the right to challenge government without fear.



Power is not authority. The Constitution draws the line." Gaea Powell

“I hope to also have used this incredible opportunity the last over two years plus, to continue to my investigation into the corruption of the DA's office and to the what I believe is the politically motivated, targeted and malicious prosecution of me," Powell said.

Dow said his office will respond to these claims in court in written briefs and oral argument through Deputy District Attorney Blumenthal.

“As the DA, I'm a public figure," Dow said. "People are welcome to, you know, to criticize me and my decisions. But I'm confident that we made the right decision here, that no one is above the law, doesn't matter what their political beliefs are or their religious beliefs. No one's been below the law and we believe that we applied the law fairly to these facts, and that a true verdict has been returned.”

Powell's sentencing is now set for November 4. Dow says the maximum sentence is seven years, but the DA’s office is asking for a year in jail and felony probation.