September Scramble course returns with 25 new obstacles

The annual September Scramble is back, inviting families to compete in an imaginative obstacle course at Laguna Lake Golf Course in San Luis Obispo on Sept. 26.

The hand-built course has more than 25 obstacles, including a climbing wall, hay bale hurdles, mud pit, tunnels, net climbs, and balance beams spanning almost a mile.

The course is designed to challenge children ages 5 and up, but adults are welcome to register or walk the course.

“The September Scramble is one of SLO Parks & Recreation’s favorite events of the year because it brings families together for a day of teamwork, smiles, and muddy fun,” said Recreation Supervisor Chris Woods. “It’s a joy seeing parents and youth take on the course side by side. It’s an even greater reminder that fitness can be fun for all ages.”

With September recognized as National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month, the Scramble emphasizes the importance of family support for physical activity. The course has also been recognized by the California Parks & Recreation Society, earning the Community Impact Award of Excellence. City officials say the recognition is a testament to the event’s impact on community health, youth engagement and commitment to supporting local families.

Registration is $20 per child, with a maximum fee of $50 per family. Groups larger than five require prior approval from event organizers.