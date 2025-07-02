'Sharing is really the point of having': SLO County history museum fighting to stay open

Artifacts in a warehouse, each with a story to tell about San Luis Obispo County’s history.

Recent cuts to the San Luis Obispo County budget slashed the History Center of San Luis Obispo County’s operating budget by more than one-third, or $110,000, according to Executive Director Thomas Kessler.

“That's just over a third of our budgeted income gone," Kessler said. "So we have had to make some pretty drastic and deep cuts.”

Cuts coming in the form of positions like Brittany Webb’s, who works as the collections manager and whose last day is this week. For the past three years, Webb has taken care of the historical objects, including those that are on display and in their warehouse.

“Funding has effectively cut off access to this space (the warehouse) in particular for research and reduced the amount of access that's going to be available to our collection, even on our main site," Webb explained, since she is the only one qualified to touch and access the old artifacts.

That collection includes artifacts dating back to the early 1800s, representing the county’s history, and allowing for people like Mark Freear to trace their lineage.

“It's very important to be able to look back and see who we were and where we come from and build on that to take the next step into the future," Freear said as he combed through old ledgers that contained his family name.

The museum faces unknowns. Potentially more positions are at risk and the continued operation of the museum at the Carnegie Library building is even in question. Their hope is to garner more outside financial support to be able to withstand the current economic uncertainties so that they can continue to share the history of the county with the community.

“Having is great, but sharing is really the point of having," Kessler said of the importance of the organization's work.

“We need the community's help because this is a community resource. We're an institution. Our job, our very role, is to hold everything that we have in this warehouse and on our main site in trust for the community," Webb stated.

The museum's biggest fundraiser and gala is Sept. 12-13. For more information on the gala and how to donate, you can visit here.