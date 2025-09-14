Sheriff's Advisory Foundation holds annual Sheriff's Family Day

The Sheriff's Advisory Foundation held Sheriff's Family Day at the Madonna Inn Meadows in San Luis Obispo. The agency has been putting on this event since 1996.

According to officials, this event aims to provide the public with an insight into how law enforcement agencies in San Luis Obispo maintain community safety.

People who attended Sheriff's Family Day had the opportunity to take a look at emergency response helicopters, exhibits, displays, and demonstrations.

Jeff Nichols, a chairman on the board of directors of the Sheriff's Advisory Foundation, gave an insight in the outcome of the event."We love the, this event because it it really brings the community together. It brings the agencies together. We've had over 5000, visitors today at this event. It's a great success." said Nichols.