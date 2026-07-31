Sinsheimer Park parking lot solar panel construction

Construction is set to begin as early as Aug. 3 at the Sinsheimer Park parking lot in San Luis Obispo, where the city will install solar panel shade structures above 218 parking spaces outside the Sinsheimer Pool.

The project will run in phases over several months, with portions of the lot remaining open throughout construction.

"The first two weeks of the project will be the most impactful; that's when they're putting up the big steel columns and beams and the solar gets mounted on," city Public Works engineer Noah Maidrand said.

The construction timeline is broken into three phases:

Phase 1 – August: Drilling and steel structure installation

Phase 2 – September: Electrical and solar panel installation on the western side, near the baseball field

Phase 3 – October: Electrical and solar panel installation on the eastern side, near the SLO Swim Center

Maidrand said the city plans to keep as much parking available as possible throughout the project.

"We'll go back and forth between opening up this side of the lot and that side of the lot to try and maximize folks parking use while ensuring that our contractor has enough space," Maidrand said.

Timing of the project is intentional. The pool is currently at peak capacity with summer campers, regular patrons, therapy swimmers, and a full lifeguard staff. Construction is set to begin when the pool closes for its annual cleaning break in less than two weeks.

The solar canopy project is part of the city's broader effort to reach community-wide carbon neutrality by 2035.

"So the city's office of sustainability identified a large host of projects to help get us there, and this is just one of many," Maidrand said.

Similar solar installations have already been completed at other locations around San Luis Obispo, including the parking garage, the bus depot, and Fire Station No. 1.

For regular visitors like Lisa Pimentel, who has been bringing her family to Sinsheimer Pool for years, the upgrade is welcome news.

"There are no trees, really, mature trees, to park your car under, and these cars can get so hot, and then the children come out of the pool, and they just fry in their little car seats," Pimentel said.

Pimentel said she supports the investment.

"I think it's important technology, and if the city can utilize that and keep the costs down so families can still swim here, that is wonderful," Pimentel said.

Visitors to Sinsheimer Park, the SLO Swim Center, and the SLO YMCA should plan for reduced parking availability and allow extra time when arriving during construction. Clear signage and on-site notifications will help guide visitors through the adjusted parking layout. The city asks drivers to watch for workers and construction vehicles in the area.

For construction updates and project status, visit www.slocity.org/parkprojects. To learn more about the city's climate action efforts and the path to carbon neutrality by 2035, visit www.slocity.org/ClimateAction.

If you have a story idea you would like to send to KSBY Reporter Jessica Roe, you can reach her directly via email at jessica.roe@ksby.com.

