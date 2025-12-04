SLCUSD considers additional proposed cuts for 2026 budget

San Luis Coastal Unified School District has been working to address its multi-million-dollar budget deficit for the past year. Now, as it approaches the end of 2025, the district is proposing its budget for 2026.

The district cites several reasons for its budget deficit, including the end of unitary tax revenue from Diablo Canyon Power Plant, the expiration of one-time Covid-related funding, the loss of transitional kindergarten funding from the state, and a rise in staffing costs.

Some cuts had already been approved in the spring, including reducing staffing at both the school and district level, reworking the format of transitional kindergarten, and other non-personnel reductions.

"I've been holding my breath and crossing my fingers hoping the district would come up with some creative solutions," said Kim Bisheff, an SLCUSD parent.

Now, as the district looks ahead to next year, it is faced with making cuts to more school programs.

"It makes me sad to think that other kids won't have the same opportunities my family did. I realize this is a time when some budget cuts have to happen, but one of the greatest joys of being a [San Luis Obispo High School] parent is seeing how many rich opportunities kids have," said Bisheff.

Her son plays the saxophone in the San Luis Obispo High School band, which is one of the areas that will see a reduction with the current proposed budget.

According to the documents, $150,000 will be cut from the district's musical instrument budget, which currently funds field trips, instrument repairs, and purchases.

"If you have a band community that can't afford instruments or transportation to events and competitions, it's not a complete program," shared Bisheff.

Phillip Steckling, another SLCUSD parent, added that district funding helps students receive new instruments to play at concerts and attend competitions. He added, "[The funding] helps students from across the socioeconomic spectrum."

Other proposed cuts would come from athletic budgets at the high school level, increasing class sizes at some high schools and middle schools, and other non-personnel costs.

The SLCUSD assistant superintendent told KSBY over email that the district is still working on other solutions to the deficit, and that, depending on future budget information, the reductions outlined in the 2026 proposal could be changed.

The next SLCUSD board meeting will be on December 16th, when they are set to vote on the proposed budget.