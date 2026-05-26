SLO City Council calls special code enforcement study session

San Luis Obispo’s City Community Development Program is expected to present a report, titled “Code Enforcement Priorities - Safe and Livable Neighborhoods and Housing," to the mayor and city council in a special study session at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26.

The meeting will be broadcast live on the City's YouTube channel. The City normally meets every other week, and recently convened on May 19. Tuesday night's special meeting is expected to be fully focused on zoning. Public comment is a key part of the session.

While residents who live in the area of Cal Poly repeatedly report code violations by Greek Life at Cal Poly University, the report also focuses on the “…sharply rising complaint volume following implementation of AskSLO in 2022.”

The report states, “Fraternity and sorority enforcement has become one of the fastest and most resource-intensive categories, with 169 investigation requests and 90 formal cases between 2024 and April 2026."

City staff are expected to ask whether the City Council concurs with the staff recommendations regarding enrichment priorities, response time, the fine structure, a potential new regulatory arm for fraternity and sorority houses, land-use violations, and more.

Agenda documents state the City will, “Receive a presentation on the City’s Code Enforcement program, take public testimony, and consider providing direction to staff…”

KSBY Community Reporter Jessica Roe is looking into the matters being considered, which include the following:

1. Concurrence on the existing Enforcement Priorities & Response Time Standards that are currently in place for code enforcement matters

2. Adding a work plan item to the 2027-29 Financial Plan to explore and implement adjustments and simplifications to the Administrative Fine Structure for code enforcement violations

3. Adding a work plan item to the 2027-29 Financial Plan to analyze and develop an alternative regulatory framework for Fraternity and Sorority Houses

4. Continuing enforcement of fraternity and sorority land use violations consistent with the existing Enforcement Priorities & Response Time Standards, prioritizing violations that result in disturbance to others

5. Undertaking an effort to analyze time-intensive code enforcement areas to identify and implement operational efficiencies to address the rising case load of the team

6. Whether there are any neighborhood wellness, property maintenance, or nuisance standards the council wishes to update in light of current operational challenges and evolving community needs

7. Whether there are any future, topic-specific study sessions needed to support more in-depth policy development

San Luis Obispo Community Reporter Jessica Roe will have more on this story on KSBY News at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

If you have something you would like Jessica to look into, you can reach her directly via email at jessica.roe@ksby.com.

