SLO Co. asking for feedback on how to use $15 million in federal funding

Over the next five years, $15 million in federal grant funding will be allocated to San Luis Obispo County to address needs outlined in the 2025-2029 consolidated county plan as well as annual action plans, which identify the most pressing housing and community development needs.

“This could be youth services, senior housing, general affordable housing, or even programs to help people not fall into homelessness in our community," Homeless Services Division Communications Program Manager Suzie Freeman explained.

Previously, federal grant funding for the county has been used to help other non-profits in the area address different housing concerns throughout the county like the Tiburon Place affordable housing apartments in San Luis Obispo.

“This funding has previously been used to help fund programs like CAPSLO Senior Home Repair Program, and then also up in Paso Robles, the Home Key Project done by both Housing Authority and ECHO," Freeman added.

Community groups like Generation Build, a pro-housing group, would want the money to go toward more affordable housing options.

“[We want the cost of living [to be] feasible for the most important people in our community," Generation Build President Michael Massey said. "Those are teachers, police officers, firefighters and first responders."

The consolidated plan for the county is currently funded by three different grant programs all through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. From 2025 to 2029, the county will receive an allocation of approximately $3 million per year to address the needs of the community.

There will be six community input sessions between now and Oct. 2:

